Pop Culture

Faizon Love Shades Aries Spears for His Bernie Mac Criticism: ‘Consider the Source’

Love responded to Spears' remarks about Mac on 'Live From The Green Room' in a video posted on Instagram.

Split image of Faizon Love and Aries Spears.
Julia Beverly/Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Faizon Love is throwing shade toward Aries Spears for his criticism towards the late Bernie Mac during a recent appearance on Live From The Green Room.

In a short video shared on Instagram Monday (Sep. 7), Love recognized his personal history with Mac, saying, “Bernie Mac was a compadre of mine. We shared a lot of laughs together.”

Love then addressed Spears’ remarks, saying, “In regards to Aries Spears, consider the source.”

Spears ruffled feathers less than a week ago when he named Mac after being asked to call out an acclaimed comedian who has received praise, which he has never quite understood. Before delving into the reasoning behind his choice, the 51-year-old comedian fully acknowledged that his answer will be considered “blasphemous.”

“What I’m about to say, you shouldn’t,” he said. “It would be deemed blasphemous by the Black community because we hold these people and these institutions to such high regard.”

Spears explained that his jokes were overshadowed by his distinctive delivery, which he compared to the voice of the teacher in the Peanuts series.

The comedian said his Mac’s unique cadence made it difficult for him to buy into his jokes.

Spears also mentioned the Martin series and Tracy Morgan.

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