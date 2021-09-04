Fans are noticing Lil Durk may have the best lover-boy bars on Certified Lover Boy.

The rapper, who recently earned the most Billboard Hot 100 entries of any artist in 2021, used his time on Drake’s “In the Bible” with Giveon to give girlfriend India Royale some much-deserved props.

“India Royale cosmetic, I’m just promotin’ my bitch/Drake song do a billion streams for sure, I’m just promotin’ her shit/Nasty with it, take her to Sono Bello and get her some massive titties.”

Durk must’ve realized one of the most public platforms to promote his girlfriend’s business was on a Drake record, and India seemed pleased about it herself, sharing a fan’s celebratory Instagram video to her Stories on Saturday.

Of course, the last time Drizzy and Durk spent time together on wax was when they linked for “Laugh Now Cry Later,” a track that ended up being nominated for two Grammys. On Instagram, Durk wrote that their latest collab helped make 2021 “a Wayne in his prime run for Smurk.”

You can check out India Royale Beauty here, give Durk and Drake’s “In the Bible” a spin above, and see what fans are saying below.