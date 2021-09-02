After claiming the Most Improved title last year, Lil Durk is in the running for this 2021’s rap MVP. And now he has one very gaudy stat that could make him a shoo-in for a Podoloff Trophy.

This week, Billboard reported that Lil Durk has the most Hot 100 entries of 2021 for any artist of any genre. His 35 appearances are seven more than his close collaborator Lil Baby, who’s in second with 28.

In this regard, Durk’s also light years ahead of proven generational talents like J. Cole, Drake, and Young Thug, who haven’t cracked 20 entries for 2021.

Smurkio’s emergence has been in the works for a long time. He is part of the first generation of Chicago Drill rappers who helped create a wave that’s now being emulated across the globe. He’s also been acknowledged by some of the greatest artists of all time, including Drake. Together, they released the hit single, “Laugh Now Cry Later” which could appear on Drizzy’s Certified Lover Boy.

And even if that track doesn’t show up, the Boy has already confirmed to the world that Durkio will be featured on the highly anticipated album.

The impressive Billboard news comes on the heels of Durk’s appearance on Kanye West’s Donda album.