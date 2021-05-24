Lil Baby and Lil Durk appear to have officially announced that Voice of Heroes, their long-awaited collab album, is now finished and will be released on June 4, a week after their first teased release date.

Previously, the duo has shared the tentative release date of May 28 for their team-up.But after Baby and Durk tweeted the same message complete with a couple fire emojis Sunday evening, it seems their minds have changed.

“Album finish, June 4 V.O.H,” both rappers tweeted.

Shortly before and after sharing the news, Baby and Durk tweeted some additional thoughts, which could easily be lyrics off the upcoming June release. Baby tweeted “I gotta turn my contacts into contracts,” while Durk wrote “Don’t call me your brudda if you ain’t prove your loyalty,” but of course, both of these messages could’ve just coincided with the news of the release date.

Baby has previously called the upcoming album, which actually started as a fan suggestion, one of the “craziest to ever come out,” telling MTV News in March that the pair “got more than one album recorded” and that V.O.H will have both “bars” and “vibes,” making it the perfect effort for the two to hop on.

“When it comes to that street shit that ‘hood shit, we like the heroes,” Baby said. “The kids look at us as heroes.”

Baby also retweeted a fan Sunday, who claimed that the two were aiming for album-of-the-year status with the collab. We’ll just have to wait and see.