Lil Baby and Lil Durk are set to have a big first week.

Hits Daily Double is projecting Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s collaborative The Voice of the Heroes album will open with 165,000 to 185,000 in album streams and 4,000 to 7,000 in pure sales. It is set to hit No. 1 on HITS Top 50 next Friday.

Compared to their solo albums, these are solid numbers. In February, Billboard reported the deluxe version of The Voice pushed it from the No. 5 spot to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album originally released on Christmas Eve of last year, which gave Durk a short week.

Lil Baby’s My Turn was a major turning point for the rapper’s career. It not only landed him his first No. 1 album of his career, but it stayed at the top of the summit for five weeks. Lil Baby’s momentum didn’t slow down heading into 2021, as he was featured on Drake’s Scary Hours 2 and DJ Khaled’s KHALED KHALED.

In other news, Lil Baby and Lil Durk just released the video for “How It Feels,” which is directed by Daps. The duo attend an auction to pull off a heist. You can watch it below.