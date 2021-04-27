Two of music’s biggest artists come together for a new single.

Lil Baby recruits the head Hottie Megan Thee Stallion for the remix of his single, “On Me.” Baby paired their collaboration with a new music video that dropped on Tuesday.

For the video, director Mike Ho seamlessly blends Baby and Megan’s brands to create a visual that matches their respective presence on the track. Lil Baby is known for his mountains of cash and coveted 4PF chains. So when he’s rapping, Baby is surrounded by glaciers and ice formations that make him look like Atlanta’s White Walker.

Megan, on the other hand, is the creator of Hot Girl Summer. This and her flame-throwing lyrics make it impossible for her to occupy the same icy landscape as Baby for too long. As a result, Ho put Megan on top of an erupting volcano which allowed the lava to flow just like her lyrics.

Lil Baby released the original version of “On Me” as a way to celebrate his birthday with his fans. After the song caught traction, he added Megan The Stallion to the remix.

Watch Lil Baby’s new video for “On Me” remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion above.