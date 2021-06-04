Lil Baby and Lil Durk, two artists who are both currently enjoying prolific and acclaimed periods of creativity, have brought their voices together for a new joint project.

The new project was preceded earlier this week with the release of the Daps-directed video for the track “Voice of the Heroes,” which sees the two artists hitting the streets of Baby’s hometown of Oakland City in Atlanta, Georgia:

The long-awaited collab project was confirmed as imminent with the sharing of identical tweets from Baby and Durk late last month. In an interview with MTV News earlier this year, Baby said he and Durk actually have “more than one album recorded.” As is well-known by now, the project initially began as a suggestion by fans that ultimately resulted in both artists showing support for the proposal.

Stream The Voice of the Heroes below:

At the 2021 edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Baby’s My Turn—featuring “Woah” and “The Bigger Picture”—bagged the award for Hip-Hop Album of the Year. The win was complemented by Baby’s appearance in the recently released video for DJ Khaled’s star-stacked Khaled Khaled cut “I Did It,” directed by Dave Myers.

Lil Durk, meanwhile, was recently announced as one of the artists who have been tapped to contribute music to the soon-to-be-released soundtrack for F9. Durk—who appears on two F9 tracks—is joined on the companion piece by Offset, Trippie Redd, Latto, Skepta, Ty Dolla Sign, Jack Harlow, Don Toliver, NLE Choppa, 24kGoldn, and many more.