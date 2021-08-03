Lil Baby found himself in hot water last month, when he was taken into police custody in Paris on suspicion of carrying marijuana. He was released that same day, and thanked his friends and loved ones for checking in on him. “I’m good,” he wrote on Instagram.

In a new Billboard cover story, the Atlanta native talked about how that experience could shape his career going forward. “The whole Paris experience let me know I got to get bigger overseas,” he said. “Not saying to not go to jail for breaking the law, but for the police to know who I am.”

It’s clear that the rapper’s legacy is on his mind. He has two sons, Jason and Loyal—and as Baby looks to the future, his focus is on his family. “Everything I’m doing is really for my kids,” he explained. “I want more kids than I got because once you get older, you start to look at life differently.”

“Where I come from, I’m the only one, so I have to build the generation up and keep the family going,” Baby added. “I need more children to continue the legacy.”

The interview also touched on Baby’s support of George Floyd and his family. Last year, the rapper released his hit record “The Bigger Picture,” which, at that point, was his highest-charting song. The track was a response to the police murder of Floyd and acted as a battle cry as protests swept the nation last summer.