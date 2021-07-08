Videos circulating on social media appear to show James Harden and Lil Baby being stopped by police in Paris, with TMZ writing that a “report says” Baby was arrested.

Baby and Harden are in Paris for Fashion Week, having recently attended a Balenciaga show alongside Kanye West. On Thursday (July 8), a video emerged online showing Harden surrounded by police officers and other unidentified men. At one point, Harden appears to say that he doesn’t “understand” what was happening.

Bravo à la police française 🤦🏾‍♂️ des incompétents… même pas capable de reconnaître James HARDEN pic.twitter.com/YLAeBFdaXk — cateregardeap (@TiSoldier971) July 8, 2021

Another video shows Harden near a police van, with someone who appears to be Lil Baby sat in the back of the vehicle. TMZ writes that the rapper was arrested following a stop and search by the police, and Lil Baby was among three to be arrested on marijuana-related charges. The unverified reports have yet to be confirmed by authorities or Harden and Lil Baby.

ESPN reports that Harden attempted to intervene and was briefly detained, but was not arrested. Police allegedly discovered 20 grams of marijuana inside a vehicle in which Lil Baby was riding.

Damn lil baby got arrested

wtf Paris doing pic.twitter.com/ZDFRZk5yPu — ASAP CURRY 🐐🐐 (@RatiodbyWardell) July 8, 2021

Complex has reached out to Lil Baby’s representatives for comment.