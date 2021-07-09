Police in Paris have released Lil Baby from custody, per a new report.

The My Turn artist was released from custody on Friday after being fined for “having cannabis in his car,” according to the Associated Press, who cited the city prosecutor’s office in their report. As previously reported, Baby was initially stopped while he was with James Harden for Paris Fashion Week festivities. Harden is said to have been frisked but not arrested or otherwise detained.

The incident is said to have began with plainclothes officers stopping Harden and Baby, as well as a bodyguard, due to the allegedly “strong” scent of marijuana. Adding to the confusion was that both Harden and Baby were not initially aware of what was going on.