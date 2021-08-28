The latest chapter in the Kanye West and Drake beef unfolded on Saturday, with fans of the latter vandalizing the former’s childhood home in Chicago.

While Kanye was busy building a replica of his childhood home inside Soldier Field for his third Donda listening event Friday night, fans of Drake decided to leave a few signs on the front steps of the South Shore Chicago house that Kanye grew up in.

One sign references the verbal shots Drake threw Kanye’s way in his guest verse on Trippie Redd’s recent song “Betrayal,” (Forty-five, forty-four, burnt out); another warns that Drizzy’s album, Certified Lover Boy, is coming soon; meanwhile, the third sign was self-explanatory (Fuck Justin Laboy).

The random act of vandalism is just the latest back-and-forth between the two rappers, as the world waits for the imminent arrivals of Donda and CLB.

While Kanye continues tweaking his forthcoming album, it looks like the release of Drake’s upcoming LP may be upon us. On Friday morning, Drizzy appeared to reveal the release date for CLB during ESPN’s SportsCenter, with an intentionally glitch-filled ad tucked into the broadcast. Written on a piece of cardboard, notably, was “CLB September 3.”

Of course, until The Boy himself gives us the news direct, it’d be wise to take the aforementioned tease with a grain of salt. Until then, fans of both Kanye and Drake will have to wait patiently for more news regarding Donda and CLB.