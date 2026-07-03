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Drake is dancing with his eyes closed, wearing a black shirt and chain necklaces. A Puerto Rican flag is in the background.
Music

From Dominican Drake to Mexican Drake: All the Times Drizzy Has Sang in Spanish

Drizzy's latest foray into the Spanish language on wax is "Meet Your Padre," a track that's featured on his and PartyNextDoor's new joint album '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U.'

Jade Gomez519 days ago
Watch Drake and His Son Adonis in Hilarious New Interview
Music

Watch Drake Talk About Having ‘A Lot of Feelings’ in Interview Featuring His Son Adonis

Following interviews with Lil Yachty and Kodak Black, Barstool Sports host Caleb Pressley sat down with Drake for a funny conversation that covers many topics.

Brad Callas1253 days ago
Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022
Music

Kid Cudi Clarifies That He Wasn't Trying to Diss Drake When Discussing His Issues With Kanye: 'I Got Love 4 Him'

Following the release of his new 'Esquire​'​​​​​​ cover story, Kid Cudi clarified comments he made about Drake in relation to his own issues with Kanye West.

Joe Price1431 days ago
Drake 'Huge Fan of Your Old Stuff' merch
Style

Drake Drops ‘Huge Fan of Your Old Stuff' Merch f/ Album Covers of ‘Take Care,’ ‘Nothing Was the Same,’ and More

Fresh off the release of his seventh studio album 'Honestly Nevermind,' Drake returns with a new batch of merch that references his past album art.

Brad Callas1451 days ago
Drake attends 'Till Death Do Us Part' Battle
Pop Culture

Fake Drake Banned From Instagram for Impersonating Toronto Rapper

Drake lookalike Izzy Drake, also known as Fake Drake, has been banned from Instagram for impersonating the Toronto rapper, according to DJ Akademiks.

Brad Callas1476 days ago
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Drake and the Backstreet Boys perform "I Want It That Way"
Music

Watch Drake Join Backstreet Boys to Perform "I Want It That Way" in Toronto

While performing at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto Saturday, the Backstreet Boys surprised fans by bringing out the 6 God himself to perform I Want It That Way.

Brad Callas1476 days ago
Drake attends the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Music

Here Are the Final First Week Numbers for Drake's Chart-Topping Album 'Honestly, Nevermind'

Drake has scored his 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, as 'Honestly Nevermind' debuted atop the chart this week with 204,000 equivalent album units.

Brad Callas1483 days ago
Kanye West on red carpet for Vanity Fair party
Music

Kanye West and Drake Squash Beef, Share Posts From Rapper’s Toronto Mansion

After months of beefing on and off wax, Kanye West and Drake have squashed their beef, with both rappers posting images together on Instagram.

Brad Callas1705 days ago
Drake speaking onstage during URL's 'Till Death Do Us Part'
Music

Watch Drake Enjoy Himself During URL's 'Till Death Do Us Part' Rap Battle

Fresh off his 35th birthday, Drake extended the celebration into this weekend, as The Boy appeared quite tipsy during URL's "Till Death Do Us Part" event.

Brad Callas1721 days ago
Kanye West in 2019
Music

Kanye West's Childhood Home Vandalized by Drake Fans

The latest chapter of the Kanye West and Drake beef unfolded Saturday, with fans of the latter vandalizing the latter's childhood home in Chicago.

Brad Callas1785 days ago
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Lil Wayne and Drake perform at Lil Weezyana Festival.
Music

Drake Shows Lil Wayne Birthday Love: 'More Life to the Man That Gave Me Everything I Have'

Drake was among many stars who paid homage to Lil Wayne on Sunday, with some very kind words for the hip-hop legend on this, his 38th birthday.

Gavin Evans2120 days ago
drake lil wayne
Music

Lil Wayne Talks With Drake About Night He Played “Lollipop” for Kobe Bryant and Drake

Drake appeared on Lil Wayne's second episode of Young Money Radio Friday night—and the pair touched on the time Weezy played "Lollipop" for Drizzy and Kobe.

Philip Lewis2269 days ago
Everything We Know About a Potential Drake and Future Collab Album
Music

Everything We Know About a Potential Drake and Future Collab Album

As we get closer and closer to a potential drop of the sequel to the Drake and Future's collaborative album; here's everything you need to know.

Complex2348 days ago

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