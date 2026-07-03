Featured
Hours after the release of 'Certified Lover Boy,' OVO's Baka Not Nice took to Instagram to share his thoughts on label boss Drake's new album.Brad Callas
During a Q&A on Twitter, Lil Wayne spoke about collaborating with Drake, revealing that his protege's pen has made him change his verses "a billion times."Brad Callas
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
"Seeing him play something I built as a regular 22-year-old college student was honestly surreal," Omoggle LLC CEO Pablo Rogers tells Complex.Trace William Cowen