Justin Bieber opened the 2021 Juno Awards tonight with an energetic performance of his track “Somebody.”

The Canadian pop star took to a virtual stage backed by a full band and sporting a freshly shorn head. (Bye-bye dreads.) This marks the first time Bieber has performed at the Junos since 2010, when he performed his hit “Baby.”

Bieber has been nominated for a whopping 27 Junos in total, snagging seven wins for his albums Purpose, Changes, My World, and Under The Mistletoe. This year he’s up for five Junos, including Single of the Year and Album of the Year.

Other performances at the Junos tonight include a tribute to the 30th anniversary of rap at the awards—including Maestro Fresh Wes, Michie Mee, Kardinal Offishall, Jully Black, Nav, and Haviah Mighty—and a reunited The Tragically Hip with Feist taking lead vocals.

Watch Justin Bieber’s performance of “Somebody” at the Junos above.