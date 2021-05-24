Maroon 5 revealed the track list for their seventh studio album, Jordi, and it features guest appearances from late rappers Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle.

Due out June 11, Jordi features Juice on the 10th track (“Can’t Leave You Alone”), while Nipsey and YG show up on the remix to Maroon 5’s 2019 hit single, “Memories.” The album also includes the band’s recent collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Beautiful Mistakes.”

It’s just the latest featured appearance that Juice fans have been treated to since his tragic death in December 2019. Last year, the late rapper scored guest spots on G Herbo’s “PTSD,” Polo G’s “Flex,” and Internet Money’s “Blastoff,” among others.

Meanwhile, Nipsey has been prominently featured on several tracks since his untimely passing in March 2019. Over the past two years, Nip has shown up on songs like DJ Khaled’s “Higher,” The Game’s “Welcome Home,” and Big Sean’s “Deep Reverence.”

The news arrives just a month after Adam Levine announced the album during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he also revealed the meaning behind its title.

“It’s named after our late, great, fabulous amazing ex-manager, who passed away a few years ago, sadly,” Levine said of Jordan Feldstein, who died at age 40 in 2017 of a pulmonary embolism. “And so we thought there was no better tribute than to name the album after our boy.”