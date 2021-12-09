Juice WRLD’s team has shared the album cover and artwork for the late rapper’s next posthumous release, Fighting Demons.

The cover art shows the Chicago native dressed in all black, as he hovers above a pool of water, surrounded by demonic-looking creatures. Features include Justin Bieber on the already-released song “Wandered to LA,” Polo G and Trippie Redd on “Feline,” and BTS’ Suga on “Girl of My Dreams.” There will also be two tracks where we hear Eminem and Juice speak.

Thursday sees the launch of Juice WRLD Day 2021, the inaugural event to honor the rapper’s memory at Chicago’s United Center Arena. Fans can watch the event via livestream on the Amazon Music App and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 9 p.m. ET.

“Wandered to LA” arrived just in time to commemorate what would have been Juice’s 23rd birthday, on Dec. 2. His mother also penned a poignant letter to her son in celebration of his life.

“When you were born 23 years ago, I never expected that you would not to be here today celebrating your birthday,” Carmela Wallace’s wrote. “Although it has been nearly two years since you’ve been gone, I still think about you every day and losing you has changed my life forever. I’m glad that we always made sure that we said goodbye when we left each other because we didn’t know when we would see each other again.”

Fighting Demons is set to release Friday.