Legends Never Die was far from an understatement.

Juice WRLD's latest album has generated the biggest posthumous debut in nearly 20 years at 497,000 equivalent album units. After moving over 470,000 units, Juice WRLD is now in the conversation with GOATs like Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. as he's put together the most successful posthumous project since Life After Death and R U Still Down were released in 1997.

Along with put himself on equal footing with icons, Legends Never Die also made a dent in the current musical landscape. The album had the biggest first-week sales of 2020, passing The Weeknd's After Hours. It had the biggest audio streaming week of the year with 283,000 SEA units, which amounted to 422.63 million on-demand streams of the album's tracks, beating out Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake along with surpassing Lil Baby's My Turn to secure the most successful video streaming week of 2020.

Juice WRLD and his team were also able to craft the biggest debut week for an album since Taylor Swift's Lover hit streaming services in Aug. 2019. This boosted Juice into a tier that includes acts like Drake, Post Malone, and Lil Wayne, as Legends Never Die grabbed the fourth-largest streaming debut in history.

Juice WRLD's mother, Carmela Wallace, and Grade A, also shared loving words for his fans who have put so much support behind the project and his music overall since his passing. “The overwhelming love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us how much his poetic words, creativity, and bright light continues to shine throughout the world,” said Wallace and his Grade A family. “This first collection of songs is a poignant reminder of his great artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the outlet to share everything he was going through. In addition to his music, Jarad's legacy will continue to provide help to young people through his Live Free 999 Foundation. We are incredibly grateful to the fans who continue to uplift him every single day and our hope is that his words touch your life in a way that helps you through any challenges you may be facing.”

The 21-song album dropped on July 10. The project features appearances from Trippie Redd, Polo G, and more. There are also interludes from Young Thug, Rob Markman, and others.