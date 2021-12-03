With his upcoming posthumous album Fighting Demons set to drop next Friday, Juice WRLD’s team has shared the latest single from the project, “Wandered to LA.” Prior to the drop, a trailer for the single, which you can check out above, was released.

The Justin Bieber-featuring track arrives a day after what would’ve marked Juice’s 23rd birthday. The late rapper’s mother on Thursday shared a heartfelt letter to honor her son and celebrate his life.

“When you were born 23 years ago, I never expected that you would not to be here today celebrating your birthday,” Carmela Wallace’s letter reads. “Although it has been nearly two years since you’ve been gone, I still think about you every day and losing you has changed my life forever. I’m glad that we always made sure that we said goodbye when we left each other because we didn’t know when we would see each other again.”

Wallace continued, “I promise to continue your message of healing and use Live Free 999 as an avenue to normalize the conversation around mental health and substance dependency and help those who suffer in silence.”

In other Juice-related news, HBO released the trailer for the Tommy Oliver-directed documentary Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss.

The doc will hit HBO Max later this month on Dec 16. at 8 p.m. You can watch the official trailer for Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss below and stream Juice WRLD’s latest single “Wandered to LA” now on all major platforms. Fighting Demons is set to drop on Dec. 10.