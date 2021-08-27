Exactly a year after the release of his latest album, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, Jaden Smith returns with CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition, a 19-track expansion of its predecessor.

The album includes previously released singles “Summer” and “Bye,” as well as guest appearances from Justin Bieber (“Falling for You”), Joey Badass (“Endless Summer Remix”), ¿Téo? (“Rainbow Bap Remix”), and Babe Rainbow (“Our Psychedelic Love Story”).

Jaden took to Instagram last week to celebrate the release of Day Tripper’s Edition’s first single “Summer.”

“I really don’t know what to say,” the 23-year-old Smith wrote. “Making this album has really been one of the hardest things I’ve ever put myself through. This is for the day trippers and all the lonely hearts. I love you and we won’t be crying forever.”

Speaking with Zane Lowe last year about CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, Jaden explained that the project serves as a prequel to 2017’s SYRE and 2019’s ERYS.

“So it’s kind of taking place when I’m like 15, going all the way up until 17,” he said. “How did Syre get trapped in the sunset? How did all that happen? Why did it happen? Where’s your friends? Where’s everybody else? Tell us the story before you get trapped in this Inception purgatory. It’s like the tape is what makes it clear to my fans that this is coming directly after Cool Tape Volume 2, opposed to coming after ERYS or after SYRE.”

Stream Jaden’s new project CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition now on all major platforms.