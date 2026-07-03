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The new song, "Industry Baby," features Jack Harlow and co-production from Take a Daytrip and Kanye West. The latter's rumored to be releasing a new album soon.Trace William Cowen
Producers Dot Da Genius and Take a Daytrip tell stories behind the making of Kid Cudi's new album 'Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.'Will Schube
The best new music this week includes songs from Lil Uzi Vert, Future, 2 Chainz, Billie Eilish, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Lil Nas X's debut EP, '7,' told by Take A Daytrip, the production duo responsible for "Panini" and "Rodeo."Eric Skelton