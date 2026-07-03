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Jaden 'CTV3: Day Tripper's Edition'
Music

Jaden Smith Shares 'CTV3: Day Tripper's Edition'

Exactly a year after the release of 'CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3,' Jaden returns with 'CTV3: Day Tripper's Edition,' a 19-track expansion of its predecessor.

Brad Callas1786 days ago
Cordae
Music

Cordae and Young Thug Hit an Underground Fight Club in "Wassup" Video

Not long after dropping his 'Just Until....' EP back in April, Cordae has linked up with Young Thug for the Matt Earl-directed “Wassup” video.

Joe Price1864 days ago
x
Music

Listen to Lil Nas X's "Panini" Off Upcoming '7' EP

Lil Nas X is hours away from the release of his new EP featuring a collab with Travis Barker and more.

Trace William Cowen2585 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to Daytrip's "The Escape (Port-au-Prince)" f/ Treez Lowkey, Daye Jack and Kidepo

Daytrip goes to war alongside Treez Lowkey, Daye Jack and Kidepo.

Brian Padilla4330 days ago

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