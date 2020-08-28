Nearly six years after releasing Cool Tape Vol. 2, Jaden Smith has returned with the third installment of the series; however, he’s designated CTV3 as a proper album.

The 22-year-old recently told Zane Lowe that the project serves as a prequel to 2017's SYRE and 2019's ERYS, as it aimed to update his day-one fans on “everything that's been happening” since his early music career.

“So it's kind of taking place when I'm like 15, going all the way up until 17,” he said. “How did SYRE get trapped in the sunset? How did all that happen? Why did it happen? Where's your friends? Where's everybody else? Tell us the story before you get trapped in this Inception purgatory.

“It’s like the tape is what makes it clear to my fans that this is coming directly after Cool Tape Volume 2, opposed to coming after ERYS or after SYRE.”

CTV3 spans 17 tracks with guest appearances by Justin Bieber ("Falling for You") and Raury ("Endless Summer"). It also includes the previous release tracks “Cabin Fever” and “Rainbow Bap.”

You can listen to CTV3 now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.