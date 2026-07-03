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Sitting for a surreal interview, Jaden can't stop quoting 'Twilight.'Eric Skelton
Jaden Smith talks to Complex about his psychedelic journeys, his role as an innovator, and a decision to take a break from music after 'CTV3.'Jessica Mckinney
Campaign partner and frequent Levi's collaborator Jaden Smith said Monday the world is currently in a "bad cycle" of constantly buying instead of thrifting.Trace William Cowen
Make room in your music library for the best new albums this month. From 'Revenge of the Dreamers III' to 'The Lost Boy,' these are the top albums of July 2019.Kemet High