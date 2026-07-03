Jaden

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(L-R) Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Pop Culture

Will and Jada Jet to Paris Fashion Week for Jaden Smith’s Louboutin Debut

Jaden was named Christian Louboutin's first-ever men’s Creative Director in September.

tara mahadevan176 days ago
Willow Smith, Will Smith, and Jaden Smith smiling together at an event, with Willow and Jaden wearing stylish outfits.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Says He Regrets Using ‘Radical Honesty’ to Raise His Kids Jaden and Willow

The 56-year-old shares his two youngest children with Jada Pinkett Smith.

tara mahadevan396 days ago
Jaden Smith with dreadlocks and Will Smith in a suit at a "Suicide Squad" event, posing together.
Music

Will Smith Brings Jaden Onstage at Concert for Father’s Day Moment: ‘That’s My Guy Right There’

Smith also celebrated his relationships with his two other children, Willow and Trey, on his Instagram.

tara mahadevan396 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses and a patterned coat, smiling and making a peace sign on a red carpet with a purple background.
Music

Will Smith Announces Comeback Album, His First in 20 Years

Smith's next album, 'Based on a True Story,' releases on March 28, with features from Big Sean, Teyana Taylor and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams489 days ago
Will Smith, wearing a casual open-neck shirt, smiles warmly in this close-up shot. The photo is likely taken indoors with framed artwork visible in the background
Music

Will Smith on How Getting 'Sh*t Kicked Out of Me' Inspired New Music: 'I Had a Run of the Gods'

For his first new album in nearly 20 years, Smith is going the introspective route.

Trace William Cowen718 days ago
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Music

Jaden Smith Teases New Album, Says He's Been 'Distracted' by New Girlfriend

The actor-rapper shared a set of candids with his girlfriend Zada, a model and social media influencer who has a dedicated 305,000 followers on TikTok.

Jaelani Turner-Williams878 days ago
jaden smith and donald glover are pictured
Music

Jaden Smith on Algorithms Running Our Lives: 'Gambino Tried to Tell You'

You know why we're writing about this? Because the internet.

Trace William Cowen899 days ago
Music

Bulked Up Jaden Smith Calls Out 'Haters' Who Only Post His Skinny Photos: 'Damn Can a Man Have His Phases'

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith staged an intervention in 2019 after they felt like their son was "wasting away."

Jose Martinez1016 days ago
Will Smith is seen in side by side comparison photos
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Will Smith Discusses Physical Transformation Behind ‘Emancipation’ Role in ‘Red Table Talk’ Takeover

In a first-of-its-kind 'Red Table Talk' takeover, Will Smith is joined by his children for an in-depth discussion about his latest film 'Emancipation.'

Trace William Cowen1311 days ago
Kid Cudi headlines night one of Governors Ball 2022.
Music

Kid Cudi Announces ‘Moon Man’s Landing’ Festival, Shares Lineup Featuring Pusha-T, Playboi Carti, and More

Kid Cudi shared the lineup for 'Moon Man's Landing' in Cleveland in September, with Playboi Carti, Haim, Pusha-T, Don Toliver, and more set to take the stage.

Jose Martinez1491 days ago
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Jaden 'CTV3: Day Tripper's Edition'
Music

Jaden Smith Shares 'CTV3: Day Tripper's Edition'

Exactly a year after the release of 'CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3,' Jaden returns with 'CTV3: Day Tripper's Edition,' a 19-track expansion of its predecessor.

Brad Callas1785 days ago
jaden
Music

Jaden Smith Shares New Track "Summer" From 'CTV3 Day Trippers Edition'

With just a week to go until the release of 'CTV3 Day Trippers Edition,' Jaden Smith has further teased the release with his new track “Summer.”

Joe Price1792 days ago
jaden-bye
Music

Jaden Smith Shares New Song “Bye” From ‘CTV3 Day Trippers Edition’

Jaden Smith released the new single "Bye," which will appear on 'CTV3 Day Trippers Edition,' the follow-up to 2020’s 'CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.'

tara mahadevan1851 days ago
Jaden Smith attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
Music

Jaden Smith to Open Restaurant Where Homeless People Can Eat for Free

Jaden Smith is opening a restaurant that will serve food to homeless people for free, while charging paying customers more to help the next person in need.

Jose Martinez1891 days ago
Jaden Photograph
Music

Jaden Shares New Video for "Photograph"

The video for "Photogram" shows how sadness can make you feel like you’re drowning by featuring Jaden underwater for the majority of the visual.

Xavier Hamilton1971 days ago
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