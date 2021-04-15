Welcome to Prince Island No. 1.

J. Prince took to Instagram to show off what appears to be his own private island. “They said it couldn’t be done,” he can be overheard saying as he seems to be riding a jet ski in a video he posted to Instagram. “They told me I was dreaming too big. They told me I was crazy. They said it was impossible. I done made the impossible possible. Prince Island No. 1. Loyalty for life.”

Prince doesn’t give away much about the island regarding the location, how much it cost, or even how it looks up close, but we can gather from name itself is that he seems to have his sights set on getting more private islands in the future.

The Rap-A-Lot Records founder joins a handful of celebrities who have reportedly bought an island. The Sun reports JAY-Z spent nearly $4 million in 2016 on an island in the Bahamas so that he and Beyoncé can do the “little things,” like go to the beach with Blue Ivy. Back in 2009, Tyler Perry bought an island for his 40th birthday. “I’m a loner by nature, so when I’m out there on these islands, I just feel like the only person in the world,” Perry explained.

