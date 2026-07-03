Homes

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

On the left, D4vd with sunglasses and curly hair in a patterned suit; on the right, Sandra Bullock in a red blazer.
Music

D4vd Was Reportedly Staying at Home Formerly Owned by Sandra Bullock at Time of Murder Arrest

The singer was arrested on Thursday and is being held without bail.

Trace William Cowen90 days ago
President Donald Trump looking to the side, with an American flag in the background.
Life

Donald Trump Says He Wants to 'Drive Housing Prices Up' to Protect Existing Homeowners

The president says he wants to make homeownership easier by lowering interest rates, not property values.

Joshua Espinoza168 days ago
Nicki Minaj with long black hair sits on a stage holding a microphone, wearing a dark dress, with a colorful background.
Music

Nicki Minaj’s L.A. Mansion Won't Be Sold to Pay Bodyguard Kenneth Petty Allegedly Attacked

As previously reported, a security who sued Minaj and her husband says he's been trying to collect on a default judgment.

Trace William Cowen175 days ago
Will Smith in colorful clothing and red cap, posing with spray paint cans in front of graffiti reading "FRESH!" on a white wall.
Pop Culture

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' House Reportedly Set to Go on Sale for Nearly $30 Million

And no, the home is not actually located in the Bel-Air area.

Trace William Cowen184 days ago
Advertisement
Katy Perry.
Music

Katy Perry Awarded $1.8 Million As Mansion Dispute With Carl Westcott Comes to a Close

The legal battle over the multimillion-dollar Montecito property looks to have finally ended after more than five years.

Trace William Cowen230 days ago
A rustic, wooden house at dusk with lit windows and raindrops visible on the lens, creating a moody atmosphere.
Pop Culture

'The Conjuring' Farmhouse Headed for Auction on Halloween

The property is set to hit auction on Halloween, though no starting price has been made public.

Brad Appleton310 days ago
EMPIRE: L-R: Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett in the "Never Doubt I Love" episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, April 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Pop Culture

Mansion Featured on 'Empire' Sold for $6.5 Million After 12 Years on Market

The home sold for 41 percent less than the original asking price.

Jaelani Turner-Williams434 days ago
{"Retired my momma" and "Became a homeowner" text overlay. Left: Angel Reese smiling in a white jacket. Right: A large key in a kitchen.}
Sports

Angel Reese Feels 'So Blessed' After Becoming Homeowner and Helping Mother Retire 'All at 22'

The 22-year-old Chicago Sky star celebrates two major milestones.

Trace William Cowen457 days ago
A house on fire with smoke surrounding it, shared by user jheneaiko. Text overlays describe the situation.
Music

Jhené Aiko Shares Photo of Home Lost in L.A. Fires (UPDATE)

"Thankful we still have each other, starting from scratch," Aiko said. "My heart is so heavy."

Trace William Cowen553 days ago
Advertisement
Walter White throws a pizza onto the roof of a suburban house, with two cars parked in the driveway.
Pop Culture

'Breaking Bad' House Can Be Yours for $4 Million

Live where Walter White conducted his (fictional) business.

Trey Alston559 days ago
A social media post by Cardi B showing a large mansion with a pool. The caption mentions she no longer wants the house.
Music

Rick Ross Appears Interested in Purchasing Cardi B's Atlanta Mansion

Bardi also tweeted about how she doesn't "like living in Atlanta."

tara mahadevan563 days ago
Michael Jordan wearing a black cap, sunglasses, and a black shirt smiles outdoors with a blurred background.
Sports

Michael Jordan's Chicago Mansion Sold for $9.5 Million

The legendary NBA player's home has been on the market for 12 years.

tara mahadevan581 days ago
WATER MILL, NY - AUGUST 24: Elon Musk speaks at The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) Annual Hamptons Gala at Parrish Art Museum on August 24, 2024 in Water Mill, New York.
Life

Elon Musk Reportedly Building Family Compound for His 11 Children and Their Mothers

The billionaire Tesla CEO wants to keep the family close.

Jaelani Turner-Williams625 days ago
Advertisement
Diddy performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Music

Diddy Is Selling His Beverly Hills Mansion for $61.5 Million

The mansion was one of the properties raided by Homeland Security back in March.

Alex Ocho675 days ago
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Pop Culture

Orlando Bloom Playfully Responds to Katy Perry Saying She Will Perform NSFW Act If Her Man Does the Dishes

Orlando Bloom didn't hesitate to get his home tidy after watching his fiancée's appearance on 'Call Her Daddy.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams680 days ago
Lil Baby stands inside his living room in his Atlanta home
Style

Watch Lil Baby Tour His Impressive Atlanta Bachelor Pad: ‘It Took a Lot to Get Here'

With the help of designer Annysa LaMantia, Baby shows off his stylish ATL home and all of its frills.

Alex Ocho702 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App