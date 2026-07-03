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Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince attends 2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors.
Music

J. Prince Appears to Have Bought His Own Private Island: 'They Said It Couldn't Be Done'

J. Prince showed off what seems to be his own private island, bragging that "they said it couldn’t be done," and that he "made the impossible possible."

Jose Martinez1920 days ago
Kanye and Trump
Music

Kanye West Credits Trump for Opening 'Up the Ability to Buy More Land'

Kanye spoke about Trump and Black Twitter during the New York Times' Dealbook Conference.

Joshua Espinoza2445 days ago
dwyane wade
Sports

Dwyane Wade Seems Interested in Owning NFL Team With Rick Ross

"So for me, if that opportunity ever presents itself, I would do it..."

Alex Galbraith2502 days ago
Chance the Rapper.
Music

Chance the Rapper Announces Purchase of 'Chicagoist' on New Track "I Might Need Security"

"I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment,” Chance said.

Abel Shifferaw2921 days ago
iPhones at an Apple Store in Japan.
Life

Apple Changes Service Provider Contracts in Japan After Investigation

An investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission found that Apple's contractual insistence on having service providers offer subsidized iPhone prices in exchange for higher monthly rates could be considered anticompetitive.

juliarp2928 days ago
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Frank Ocean walks onstage at Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards.
Music

People Are Finally Getting Their Physical Copies of Frank Ocean’s 'Endless'

After a longer than expected wait, 'Endless' physical copies are finally getting into the hands of the fans who paid for them months ago.

Jose Martinez3021 days ago
House
Life

Study Finds Racial Gap in Home Ownership Is Worse Than During Jim Crow

Even with home ownership, people of color are always a few steps behind.

Sajae Elder3074 days ago
Walmart store
Life

Walmart Reports the Top-Selling Items Across Every U.S. State and Some Are Very Odd

Some areas are making pretty random purchases. We're looking at you, Arizona.

Joshua Espinoza3117 days ago

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