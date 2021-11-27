J. Cole and Lil Baby are no strangers to platinum plaques, but now they’ve got one together.

Cole and Baby’s The Off-Season track “Pride is the Devil” has officially gone RIAA platinum, as shared today by Chart Data. Cole has earned the recognition at least 16 other times before with his own material throughout his career, mainly with his singles.

The million-copy-landing track was just one piece of the puzzle behind the success of Cole’s latest studio album, which overall earned him four nods at the 2022 Grammy Awards. “Pride is the Devil” itself was recognized in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category, while The Off-Season as a whole is up against Ye’s Donda, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost, and Nas’ King’s Disease II in the Best Rap Album category. In his career, Cole has locked in one Grammy for “A Lot” with 21 Savage, having been nominated 16 times since 2012.

While Cole didn’t see any love from the Album of the Year category, the New York Times reported that Taylor Swift’s Evermore, and Donda, were added to the 10-nominee rotation as the least vote-getters of the mix.

Cole fans can tune into the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on CBS on Jan. 31.