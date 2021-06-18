Fresh off being enlisted to put together a special Dunbar Hotel-honoring performance for Amazon’s Prime Day Show special, H.E.R. has released her new full-length album Back of My Mind.

The new album, the Grammy and Oscar winner’s first full-length since the 2019 compilation I Used to Know Her, arrives exactly one week after the reflective track “We Made It.” The track boasts production from Flippa and DJ Camper and is joined on Back of My Mind by the previously released Chris Brown collab “Come Through,” which hit various Billboard charts back in May, as well as the YG collab “Slide” and more.

Back in April, H.E.R. appeared on two cuts from DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled album, including the Migos collab “We Going Crazy.” At this year’s Billboard Music Awards, H.E.R.—who earlier this year won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Fight for You”—joined Khaled and Migos for a performance of the track accompanied by live horns and drums.

Stream Back of My Mind below on Apple Music via via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records. The album is also available on Spotify, Tidal, and all other major streamers.

As part of the rollout for the Prime Day Show festivities, Amazon shared a video earlier this week in which H.E.R. was asked the same questions she received when appearing on the Today show at age 10. Among the topics revisited, now 13 years removed from the Today show appearance in question, was the source of her confidence as an artist.

“I have this thing that I know—with or without the money, with or without popularity or impact or anything—this is still my thing and I think that that plays a big part in it,” H.E.R. said.

Catch the full interview below: