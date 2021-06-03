Kid Cudi is among the artists who will be taking part in this year’s Prime Day Show festivities for Amazon.

Thursday morning, Amazon announced details for its three-part “immersive musical event,” which will be available to all Amazon customers for 30 days with or without a Prime membership.

Prime Day Show x Kid Cudi will see the recent SNL musical guest heading out on his “biggest mission to date” as he’s depicted ditching Earth to start a new community on the Moon. The 25-minute experience will feature songs from Cudi’s 2020 album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, all brought to life with the International Space Orchestra serving as Cudi’s backing band. The group is the first orchestra in the world to be comprised of scientists from NASA’s Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University.

Also providing unique Prime Day Show experiences this year are Billie Eilish, whose new album Happier Than Ever is out next month, and recent Oscar winner H.E.R.

Eilish’s 27-minute performance is directed by Eilish and Sam Wrench, with a Parisian neighborhood serving as the setting for this tribute to a bygone era that’s long served as a source of inspiration for the singer. H.E.R., meanwhile, will imagine what the historic Dunbar Hotel in Los Angeles would look like if it were still thriving with musical icons as was the case during the 1930s and 1940s.

“Working with Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi to bring their music to life through these imaginative experiences has been incredible,” Ryan Redington, Amazon Music’s VP of Music Industry, said in a press release. “Watching these globally renowned artists create three shows from the depths of their imagination has been unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We’re thrilled to bring fans along with us to celebrate these three remarkable artists and Prime Day.”

“These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries,” added Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R., and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day.”

All three episodes of the Prime Day Show experience will premiere worldwide on June 17 via Prime.

News of this MOTM III-celebrating performance from Cudi arrives following the release of a new song snippet and confirmation that there would be no deluxe edition of the trilogy-closing album. Instead, fans can look forward to the 2022 unveiling of the next chapter in the Cudiverse, the multi-medium project Entergalactic.