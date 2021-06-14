Kid Cudi is ditching Earth in the new trailer for Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day Show specials.

Released Monday, the trailer gives fans a brief glimpse at what to expect from Cudi’s performance, which was previously reported to see the Man on the Moon III artist collaborating with the International Space Orchestra for a unique experience that defies “sight, sound, and space.”

In the trailer, Cudi is seen rocking a NASA-inspired orange jumpsuit as the MOTM III cut “Tequila Shots” plays.

Catch the trailer in full up top via YouTube and/or below via Twitter:

The three-part Prime Day Show event will also feature special performance experiences from Billie Eilish and H.E.R. For the Eilish performance, fans can expect to see the Happier Than Ever singer going cinematic with new songs in a timeless Parisian neighborhood. H.E.R., meanwhile, will imagine what the legendary Dunbar Hotel in Los Angeles would look like it was still operating in 2021.

“Watching these globally renowned artists create three shows from the depths of their imagination has been unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” Ryan Redington, Amazon Music’s VP of Music Industry, said in a press release earlier this month when announcing the Prime Day Show lineup.

The full Prime Day Show experience will debut globally on June 17 on Amazon Prime.

Below, get an even closer look at what to expect by way of an assortment of official performance stills.