Gunna has been hospitalized with an unknown condition, and his good friend Young Thug came by to drop off a few get-well-soon gifts.

According to an Instagram post from Akademiks via what appears to be Gunna’s Stories, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper was lying on a hospital bed yesterday watching the E! network. In his caption, Ak asked his followers to “pray for Gunna,” without revealing why the MC is hospitalized.

Shortly after, Gunna posted another clip to his IG Stories of Young Thug evidently also at the hospital, by his side and presenting him with four brand new Audemars Piguet watches as something of a recovery gift.

“Not one, not two, not three, but four,” Gunna said in the clip, also writing that “My twin ain’t never late. I think I’m feeling better already.”

Gunna, who is signed to Thugger’s YSL Records, was featured all over the label’s recent Slime Language 2 compilation on tracks like “Solid” with Drake and “Ski.”

Earlier this year, Thug and Gunna posted bail for 30 inmates at Georgia’s notoriously overcrowded Fulton County Jail.