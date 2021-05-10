Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo have been tapped to headline the 2021 Firefly Festival later this year.

Among the other noteworthy artists who are slated to hit the stage at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware include Megan Thee Stallion, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, and the star of the latest Complex cover story, Roddy Ricch.

Check out the full lineup below.

The return of the Firefly Festival comes more than a year after last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are deeply disappointed by this difficult decision, one that impacts our fans and our incredible team of performers, crew, vendors and our community in Dover, Delaware,” the statement announcing the event’s cancelation read.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino struck an optimistic note in February when he said on an earnings call that U.S. festivals “can start in midsummer and in the southern U.S. we can go all the way into November.” While Coachella chose to err on the side of caution by pushing their annual event from October 2021 to April 2022, others, such as Rolling Loud, have decided to remain on course for later this year. With the number of COVID-19 cases beginning to drop as the U.S. averages two million vaccinations per day, people are gearing up to get back to normal (ish) life, which includes attending live shows.

Firefly Festival’s four-day weekend will begin on Thursday, September 23. Click here to sign up for your chance at getting exclusive presale access to weekend passes. Presale begins on Friday, May 14th at 10 a.m. ET.