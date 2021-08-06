This week’s Verzuz battle is a gift that keeps on giving.

Days after Dipset and The LOX went head-to-head at Madison Square Garden, Fat Joe treated fans to an extensive recap of everything that went down. And fans absolutely loved it.

Joe, who said he was “at the scene of the crime,” said he had to attend Tuesday night’s battle because he didn’t want to miss another historical event. The Bronx rapper then explained his outfit choice for the affair, saying it called for luxury clothing and tons of “blinding” ice.

“You can never run away from history. You have to attend these places …,” he said. “I had to go with the Hermès. I could’ve worn a black tee. I could’ve worn this, but I had to go with Hermès. I had to go with so much diamonds that would blind the average person. Why? Because I knew this was history.”

Joey Crack went on to speak about the star-studded guest list, feeling a sense of “danger” in the air, and how he took COVID-19 precautions while in the audience—specifically his decision to wear a mask, which he couldn’t decide to keep on or off as the battle became increasingly hype.

Fat Joe recalled the excitement he felt when The LOX’s Jadakiss played “New York,” featuring Fat Joe and Ja Rule.

“I’m sitting there adjusting my mask, [and] just when I thought it couldn’t get better, Jadakiss comes on and goes, ‘Hey Harlem, I’m really outside, you know me, it’s Jada.’ Boom. Boom. Boom,” he said. “The place went nuts. I lose my mind. I’m going fucking apeshit crazy. I can’t control the passion. Now I was neutral, but when the shit come on that I’m on, I fucking lose it. I almost pulled a Lil Mama and rang up on the ring. I wanted the smoke at that point. I wanted the smoke! When they dropped the shit, half the audience looked at me.”

Another amusing moment during the stream was when Fat Joe spoke about the events after the battle.

“The shit was so real yesterday, so thugged out, so New Nork, do you know where I went to eat dinner after the battle?” he said. “Take a guess? I went to White Castles [sic]. If you from New York, you know where I went … Couple double cheese, couple onion rings, clam strips. I haven’t been to fuckin’ White Castle in eight years. I just wanted to live this shit all the way the fuck out.”

You can check out the full recap, as well as fan reactions below.