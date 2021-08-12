It takes a GOAT to recognize other greats, which led Drake to make a bold—but not outrageous—claim about Rick Ross.

Drizzy took to his IG Stories on Wednesday to share a video of Rozay with OVO’s newest artist, Smiley. In the process, Drake gave Rozay some lofty praise.

“The greatest rapper alive met my favorite rapper alive,” he captioned the video.

It’s no secret that The Boy and The Boss make incredible music together. But after the release of their successful “Lemon Pepper Freestyle”—which peaked at number three on the Billboard charts, Rozay revealed that he and Drake are actually tossing around the idea of locking into the studio to create a joint album.

“After our latest release, ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle,’ we had that conversation and it’s most definitely under serious consideration. Real talk,” Ross said during an interview.

This isn’t the first time a joint project from The Boss and The Boy has been tossed around. After “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” set social media ablaze, Miami native and former NFL superstar, Chad Johnson, claimed that the duo is working on a collab album that will make fans forget about their old classics.

But first, Drake has to give fans the album he’s promised them. After much delay, it seems like Certified Lover Boy is on the horizon. He also gave Smiley a proper introduction into the mainstream with their new single “Over The Top.”