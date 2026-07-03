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Drake with tattoos and glasses is bathed in red light, wearing a patterned shirt and jewelry, with arms resting behind their head.
Music

Drake Reunites With Fellow Canadian and OVO Sound Artist Smiley on New Song "2 Mazza"

"F*ck Hollywood," Drake raps on the new song from Smiley's latest project.

Trace William Cowen399 days ago
Style

OVO And Bape Team Up For Winter '23 Capsule Collection

OVO and Bape tapped OVO Sound artist Smiley to model their latest collab.

Kyle Parkinson967 days ago
Music

Smiley Releases 'I Did What I Did' Mixtape

The project features previously released singles like "Nicky Nine Door" and "Eternals."

Louis Pavlakos1092 days ago
OVO Sound artist Smiley in photo
Music

Premiere: Smiley Gets Abducted by Aliens in "6ixer" Video

In the video for his latest song “6ixer,” Smiley gets abducted by aliens who give him a drink and offer him the opportunity to rap for them.

Louis Pavlakos1162 days ago
boslen Image by Diego Andrade
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Boslen, Smiley, Belly, Witch Prophet

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1169 days ago
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Smiley Nicky Nine Door
Music

Watch: OVO Sound's Smiley Drops New Single "Nicky Nine Door"

Smiley dropped his latest single “Nicky Nine Door” today. The OVO Sound rapper released an accompanying video where label head Drake makes a cameo.

Louis Pavlakos1199 days ago
juno awards 2023 hip hop 2023 performance
Music

Watch: The 2023 Juno Awards Pay Homage to Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary

Just before announcing the Juno Award for Rap Album/EP of the Year, rappers Haviah Mighty and Kardinal Offishall took the stage to pay homage to hip-hop's 50th

Louis Pavlakos1221 days ago
Ice Spice at a basketball game
Music

Ice Spice Says She Was "Starstruck" When She Met Smiley at OVO Fest

In a video interview with Elle, Ice Spice admitted to feeling starstruck when she ran into Smiley during last year’s OVO Fest saying she didn't know why.

Louis Pavlakos1268 days ago
Another Life Naomi Sharon
Music

Drake Announces New OVO Sound Signing Naomi Sharon: "I Been Waiting For This Day"

Singer Naomi Sharon signed with OVO Sound this week, making her the first woman to join Drake's label’s. She also dropped two new songs co-produced by 40.

Louis Pavlakos1274 days ago
Killy New EP Press Photo
Music

Killy Releases New 'Crazy Life of Sin' EP

After dropping a slew of singles over the past few months, Killy has finally dropped his latest project, an EP titled Crazy Life of Sin composed of eight songs.

Louis Pavlakos1304 days ago
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Killy's New Single "Vince Carter" Featuring Smiley
Music

Killy, Smiley, Oz, and Boi-1da Pay Respect to Toronto Royalty on "Vince Carter"

Killy’s latest single, “Vince Carter,” pays respects to the Toronto Raptors legend with the help of Smiley, produced by fellow Torontonian Boi-1da and Oz.

Louis Pavlakos1379 days ago
Smiley wearing a red button up with Playboy bunnies on it
Music

'I Want This Summer Again': Smiley on Haters, Linking With BIA, and Finding Another Hit

The OVO Sound rapper premieres his new track "Rush Hour Freestyle," and talks about dabbling with singing, his next album, and Drake's latest advice.

Alex Nino Gheciu1491 days ago
DJ Charlie B's Album Cover for "Across The Board"
Music

DJ Charlie B Drops Debut Album 'Across The Board' f/ Pressa, NorthSideBenji, Smiley, and More

DJ Charlie B's 'Across The Board' features some of Toronto's hottest rappers, including NorthSideBenji, Pressa, Roy Woods, Smiley, Duvy, and more.

Bianca Thompson1498 days ago
ASAP Rocky performs in NYC in march of 2022
Music

ASAP Rocky on Pushing Himself ‘To the Limit on Everything’ With New Album, ‘Naturally’ Matching With Rihanna

Rocky also touched on his relationship with Rihanna and how the two manage to match each other so often when it comes to their fashion senses.

Brenton Blanchet1509 days ago

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