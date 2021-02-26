Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats have shared another taste of their fast-approaching collaborative project.

On Thursday night, the rapper-producer duo unleashed their “Cosmic.m4a” remix with a new contribution from Pro Era’s Joey Badass. The updated version also features production by The Alchemist, who is one of the handful of hitmakers enlisted for Unlocked 1.5—a re-edition of Curry and Kenny’s 2020 joint effort Unlocked.

The star-studded project was announced earlier this month, and will include features by Benny the Butcher, Kenny Mason, Arlo Parks, and Smino, who appeared on the previously released “So.Incredible.pkg” remix. Producers Georgia Anne Muldrow, Sango, Charlie Heat, Jay Versace, and GODMODE 950 were also tapped for the project.

Unlocked 1.5 will hit all major platforms on March 5. You can stream the “Cosmic.m4a” remix via Spotify below.