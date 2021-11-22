Amid the drama surrounding her and her ex-boyfriend and father of her child DaBaby, DaniLeigh has thanked her fans for their support.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s personal life was aired out on Instagram Live by the former this month. During the livestream, the Charlotte, North Carolina rapper appeared to film DaniLeigh as she breastfed their child, and when she asked him why he was filming he replied that it was for his “safety.”

On her Instagram Story, DaniLeigh has once again addressed the ongoing drama and thanked her fans for reaching out with concern. “I appreciate y’all DMs,” she wrote. “And the stories y’all are sharing with me… I see a lot of women relating to me… And I can’t wait to inspire more and to grow into the woman I’m supposed to be … Thank you for your love and motivation.”

The two released statements on the matter in its immediate aftermath, with DaBaby claiming in a statement that also promoted his new EP and tour that Dani “beat ... and yelled at and chased around” him. Dani, meanwhile, claimed that she had been living at the rapper’s house for the past three months and he came into the room that night and asked her to leave.

Their clash led to DaniLeigh getting charged with two counts of simple assault after officers paid two visits to DaBaby’s home when he called the police. In posts on her Instagram Story, DaniLeigh said that she planned to focus on her parenting and would remain “quiet” on the matter going forward.

The two went public with their relationship last year, and DaniLeigh confirmed their split in February this year. She revealed her pregnancy in July, and gave birth to their child in August. Initially, it appeared as though the former couple were on good terms, but their recent Instagram Live controversy showcased otherwise.