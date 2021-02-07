DaniLeigh has announced that she’s now single. The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to make the announcement, writing on her story, “Officially single.”

DaniLeigh announces that she's single 👀 pic.twitter.com/Tkbew8ewo3 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 7, 2021

She confirmed she was dating DaBaby in December when she posted an intimate photo of them to her IG. She initially denied the rumors last April, telling Chicago radio host Kendra G “no” when asked if she had ever dated him. She also explained that people have tried to link her with other male celebrities because they’ve worked together, including Chris Brown.

DaBaby also seemingly substantiated news of the breakup when, on the same day, he posted a TikTok video of India Love doing the #MasterpieceChallenge. “Best re-enactment of this Tik Tok gets flown out for a date w/ Baby on Valentine’s Day,” he wrote.

DaniLeigh came under fire last month for previewing a song called “Yellow Bone.” After she was called out for colorism, she responded saying that she felt misunderstood and was just expressing what her then-boyfriend, DaBaby, likes: “That’s what he wants, that’s what he has,” she said.

While some followers empathized with her going through a breakup, others poked fun at the fact that she teased “Yellow Bone” only to split from DaBaby weeks later.