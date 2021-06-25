Since becoming a breakout star in 2019, DaBaby has joined forces with some of the biggest names in the game. We’re talking everyone from Drake and Lil Yachty to Young Thug and Post Malone to Chance the Rapper and Yo Gotti. Impressive, no doubt; but there is one artist who DaBaby is eager to connect with: Jay-Z.

On Friday, the Grammy-nominated MC took to Twitter to express his desire to collaborate with Hov, writing: “Who I gotta talk to get Jay-Z on a song?”

Though it’s understandable why DaBaby would want to secure a feature from the hip-hop legend, fans were quick to point out a possible conflict for such a collaboration. As you may recall, DaBaby recently got into a tense exchange with Megan Thee Stallion, who has a management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Some questioned if a DaBaby x Jay collaboration was even a possibility, not only because of business relationships, but also personal ones, as Meg is a good friend and collaborator of Beyoncé.

The drama between DaBaby and Megan unfolded online last week, after the former released his “Skat” record with Tory Lanez. Megan, who previously collaborated with DaBaby, clearly took issue with the move, as she has a criminal case against Lanez stemming from a 2020 shooting.

Will DaBaby’s fractured relationship with Megan hinder his Jay collaboration dreams? It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

Fans can catch DaBaby perform at the 2021 BET Awards airing this Sunday. The artist is nominated in seven categories, including Male Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year (Blame It on Baby), and Best Collaboration for “Cry Baby” with Megan.