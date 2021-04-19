Hard work continues to pay off for DaBaby.

DaBaby pulled in numerous new RIAA certifications for his chart-topping hits and albums. During his recent performance at his DaBaby and Friends concert in Orlando, Florida, South Coast Music Group’s CEO Arnold Taylor presented DaBaby with several platinum plaques from hits on his Baby on Baby, KIRK, and Blame It on Baby albums.

His hit single, “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch is now five-times platinum while his breakout record “Suge” is four-times platinum. “Bop” is now a three-time platinum-selling single and “Vibez” and “Toes” are both double platinum. “Intro,” “Going Baby,” and “Baby Sitter” featuring Offset were also certified platinum.

In addition to new platinum plaques, DaBaby also notched 14 new gold plaques for “Find My Way,” “Walking Texas Ranger, “Nasty” and “Blind.” It brings his total to 27 new RIAA certifications.

Along with his own personal success, DaBaby continues to expand his Billion Dollar Baby label/brand. His acts like Stunna 4 Vegas are forging their own path towards stardom in a way that intrigued one of rap’s bubbling talents Erica Banks. During a recent interview, Banks revealed that DaBaby was one of the first label heads to recognize her and she was the First Lady of his Billion Dollar Baby empire.