Cordae has linked up with Disney Dreamers Academy and ESPN’s The Undefeated to support students from underrepresented communities attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Cordae is featured on the upcoming Liberated: Music for the Movement Volume 3 project, out this Friday, by way of the Common collab “What’s Life.” When asked to contribute to the EP, Cordae made the decision to donate his proceeds from the project to help fund scholarships for young people attending HBCUs. And when The Undefeated and Disney Dreamers Academy were informed of Cordae’s charitable move, they stepped up by matching his donation.

“So many people need the money more than I do,” Cordae said in a press release on Thursday. “I feel as though when you’re in such a blessed position, it’s important to pay that forward to be a blessing to others. It’s especially important to me to invest in our youth and the future. Young people are the future of our society and the world, so we must do all we can to ensure they are properly positioned to succeed. If I can spark the brain of a few future world leaders and geniuses, I’ll die a happy man.”

This Friday, Cordae will appear on Stephen A’s World on ESPN+ for a special “What’s Life” performance celebrating Juneteenth. He’ll also be participating in the Sports Humanitarian Awards, where he’ll be performing the track and presenting an award.

Last week, Cordae shared the official video for his Young Thug collab “Wassup,” a song taken from his recent Just Until… EP. The EP serves as a precursor to the upcoming album From a Bird’s Eye View, due soon.