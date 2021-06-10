After dropping his Just Until.... EP back in April, Cordae has linked up with Young Thug for the Matt Earl-directed “Wassup” video.

Matching the hard-hitting directness of the track itself, the “Wassup” video stars the two rappers as they attend an underground fight club. It also acts as the perfect opportunity to revisit the Just Until.... EP, which is a prelude to his upcoming new album, From A Bird’s Eye View.

When Cordae spoke with Ebro Darden for Rap Life Radio last month, he said that it was “incredible” to work with Thug, who he called “a master of cadence, flow, and being able to create high level music at an extremely fast pace.” He added, “I tell Thug all the time I told him this in person, I'll say it right now too. I feel like when it's all said and done, he definitely belongs in the rock and roll hall of fame for sure."

He also indicated that the four songs on the Just Until.... EP won’t show up on From A Bird’s Eye View. He did, however, reveal that H.E.R. will appear on the album. “Whenever we create, it’s always something dope,” he told Ebro. “H.E.R. and Anderson, I love being in the studio with them because they’re actual musicians to the highest level though.”

Watch the video for “Wassup” above, and look out for From A Bird’s Eye View in the near future.