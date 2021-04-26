Fresh off the release of his latest full-length offering, La Maquina, Conway the Machine stopped by Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning Monday to set a few things straight regarding the rumors that Griselda will be breaking up.

“It’s kind of amusing,” Conway said, when asked about the rumors around the 11:50 mark. “I was having a little fun with the shit actually. That ain’t the case. We all good. We in this shit so deep now that everybody on their own thing. Like West got the store, the clothing line. He’s having kids at a rapid rate. [Laughs] He has his family and shit. Benny, he has BSF. He has artists he’s trying to push and things he’s trying to do, a sports firm. Benny on fire. We ain’t really have the time to mob together all the time. We all live in different cities now. Life is treating us differently. When we together, we together.”

Monday wasn’t the first time Conway has denied that there are conflicts within the Griselda crew. During an appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast in January, the 39-year-old rapper cleared the air regarding a rumored beef with Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn. When asked to address the rumors, Conway maintained, “Nah I never said n****s was breaking up or none of that shit, know what I’m saying?”

While rumors continue to fly around the internet, Conway has stayed busy churning out new material. Earlier this month, he returned with his latest project, La Maquina. The tape is the Buffalo rapper’s fifth full-length offering in the past 12 months, following the Alchemist-produced LULU, the pair of Big Ghost LTD collaborative albums No One Mourns the Wicked and If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed, and Conway’s official studio debut From King to a God. He is currently working on his Shady Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes, which is expected to drop later this year.

You can watch the full interview above.