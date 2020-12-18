Capping off what has been a stellar year for Conway the Machine and the rest of the Griselda crew, the deluxe edition of the Buffalo rapper's King to a God album is here.

Expanding the tracklist of the original release from 14 to 19, the deluxe reissue features Conway effortlessly tackling beats from Daringer, Roc Marciano, and 9th Wonder. Drumwork Label rappers Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius also show up on "Stefon Diggs" and "Crack in the Nineties," perfectly complementing the fantastic production on display. The original version of the album, which made our list of the best albums of the year, also included appearances from DeJ Loaf, Method Man, Freddie Gibbs, and Benny the Butcher among others.

From King to a God is the third release of the year for Conway, who also dropped the collaborative projects Lulu and No One Mourns the Wicked with the Alchemist and Big Ghost LTD respectively. His cousin and fellow Griselda member Benny the Butcher has also been prolific throughout 2020, dropping a tape with the Black Soprano Family and DJ Drama, as well as his second studio album Burden of Proof. Griselda's Westside Gunn, meanwhile, dropped two albums and one mixtape this year.

Listen to the deluxe edition of King to a God above.