Nearly two months after joining forces with 2KBaby for their collaborative single “Luigi,” Chief Keef returns with his latest project, 4NEM.

The 14-track tape features production courtesy of DJ Paul (“Like It’s Yo Job,” “Hadouken”), Young Malcom (“Tuxedo,” “Say I Ain’t Pick Yo Weak Ass Up,” “Picking Big Sean Up”), and Akachi (“Bitch Where,” “On What”), among others.

4NEM is accompanied by an NFT of the project artwork. According to a press release from the Chicago rapper, holders of the 4NEM artwork NFT will be granted access to an upcoming Web 3.0 experience, including the ability to purchase upcoming physical NFTs representing real-world physical items.

4NEM follows previously released singles “The Talk” and “Love Don’t Live Here,” as well as a feature on Lil Gnar’s “New Bugatti” alongside Ski Mask the Slump God and DJ Scheme. Keef, Tadoe, and Ballout also formed the Glo Gang supergroup in May and dropped their first single “On Gang.”

Related Stories STORY CONTINUES BELOW Chief Keef Finally Drops ‘The Cozart’

Keef has had a prolific run, sharing 14 mixtapes in the last three years, including eight volumes of his The Leek series, four installations of The GloFiles, and two joint projects with Zaytoven (GloToven and Camp GloTiggy).

Stream Chief Keef’s new project 4NEM now on all major platforms.