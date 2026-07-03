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Screenshot from 2KBaby music video
Music

2KBABY Shares New Song and Video for "Rain"

2KBABY has dropped off a new song and accompanying music video for "Rain," his first solo release since December 2021's mixtape, 'First Quarter.'

tara mahadevan1463 days ago
2KBABY's new full-length offering, 'First Quarter'
Music

Listen to 2KBABY's New Project 'First Quarter' f/ Chief Keef and More

Fresh off teaming up with Chief Keef for his latest single "Luigi," 2KBABY returns with 'First Quarter,' his first full-length offering since 2020.

Brad Callas1680 days ago
The cover art for 2KBaby and Chief Keef's collaboration "Luigi."
Music

2KBABY and Chief Keef Join Forces for New Track and Video “Luigi”

Following a promising run of one-off singles, Louisville rapper 2KBaby has teamed up with Chicago legend Chief Keef for his latest track, “Luigi.”

Joe Price1729 days ago
2KBABY DDG
Music

2KBABY Enlists DDG for New Single and Video "Zack & Cody"

2KBABY returns with "Zack &amp; Cody" featuring XXL Freshman member DDG. The song is accompanied by a video that doubles as a 'Suite Life of Zack &amp; Cody' parody.

Brad Callas1827 days ago
2kbaby
Music

2KBABY and Marshmello Share New Collaboration "Like This"

2KBABY and Marshmello have shared their collaboration "Like This." The new song and video arrives following 2K's two-track bundle, 'The 2K Stimulus.'

tara mahadevan1967 days ago
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2kbaby
Life

Listen to 2KBABY's Two-Song Bundle 'The 2K Stimulus'

On Friday, Louisville rapper 2KBABY released his two-track bundle 'The 2K Stimulus,' which is comprised of new songs "Rounds" and "2Kizzy Flow."

tara mahadevan1995 days ago
lb spiffy
Music

LB Spiffy Drops 'LB NO POUNDS' EP f/ 2KBABY, Bankrol Hayden, and More

The Jane and Finch rapper says he's out to prove that Toronto is "on the same wave as a lot of these other cities."

Alex Nino Gheciu2086 days ago
2kbaby
Music

Watch 2KBABY's New Video for "Old Soul" f/ G Herbo

2KBABY has shared the hilariously creative visuals for his song "Old Soul" featuring G Herbo with both artists dressed up as older versions of themselves.

Jordan Rose2177 days ago
2kbaby
Music

2KBaby Shares His Debut EP 'Pregame Rituals'

2KBABY's new offering includes features from G Herbo and Lil Durk.

tara mahadevan2289 days ago
Rappers To Watch In 2020
Music

Rappers to Watch in 2020

From 2KBABY to Pop Smoke to Rod Wave, these are the 25 up and coming rappers you need to look out for in 2020.

Eric Skelton2376 days ago
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2KBABY "Betta" video
Music

Premiere: Rising Rapper 2KBABY Drops Video for Catchy New Single "Betta"

After catching our attention with soulful rap songs like "Old Streets" and "Dreaming," 2KBABY is back with another song and video for "Betta."

Eric Skelton2415 days ago
Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: PartyNextDoor, 03 Greedo, Action Bronson, and More

The best new music this week includes songs from PartyNextDoor, Drake, 03 Greedo, Action Bronson, YNW Melly, 2KBABY, and more.

Brad Callas2429 days ago
2KBABY
Music

2KBABY Needs to Be Heard

2KBABY is a 19-year-old rapper who is blowing up with songs like "Old Streets" and "Dreaming." He sits with Complex for one of his very first interviews.

Eric Skelton2458 days ago

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