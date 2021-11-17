A few days after her court-ordered conservatorship that has been in place since 2008 was terminated, Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to address her fans and supporters.

“I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100%,” Britney said in a short video. “My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything. You gave it awareness to all of them.”

Spears expressed her desire to make a difference for others who are voiceless.

“I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses,” she continued. “I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So hopefully my little story, hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system.”

Prior to posting the video, the pop star shared another Instagram post in which she revealed her thoughts about having another child. “I’m thinking about having another baby!” Spears captioned an image of a baby standing on their tiptoes.

Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari commented under the post, writing, “I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me 😂 #chickenleg.”

Last Friday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny terminated Britney’s 13-year conservatorship, which was put into place after her highly-publicized 2008 breakdown. You can read everything you need to know about Britney’s conservatorship by heading here.