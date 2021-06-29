Britney Spears broke her silence for the first time regarding her “abusive” conservatorship. The pop star spoke openly to the public during a court appearance on June 23 and shared what her experience has been like since her father, Jamie Spears, was appointed as her co-conservator in 2008. In the past 13 years, the “Womanizer” singer said she had had little to no control over her finances and personal life, but she is now demanding to be freed from the court-appointed conservatorship. Conservatorships happen when a judge appoints a guardian or a protector to manage the financial affairs and the life of a conservatee who can’t care for themselves because of old age or physical or mental limitations.

The superstar made explosive declarations against her father and those in charge of handling her affairs, saying that they limited everything from essential self-care, proper rest between tours, dictating the medicine she takes, and even her birth control. Before this court appearance, the singer has kept mum on the subject, telling her fans there was no need to worry. That didn’t stop her supporters from launching the #FreeBritney movement or The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears documentary from being released earlier this year. Just months later, Spears is now using her voice. “I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated, again, if I want to end the conservatorship,” she said during her statement in court. “I don’t think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I’ve done more than enough. I don’t feel like I should even be in a room with anyone to offend me by trying to question my capacity of intelligence, whether I need to be in this stupid conservatorship or not. I’ve done more than enough.”

The 39-year-old mom of two has been entertaining millions of people worldwide for more than 20 years, all while others controlled her personal life. She’s now fighting back in hopes of ending her 13-year-long battle for freedom. Check out all the details of what has happened throughout Britney Spears’ conservatorship, from 2008 until now, below.