After DJ Paul sought to clear the air surrounding the fight that happened between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia at last week’s Verzuz battle, Bizzy Bone took to social media to offer his own two cents.

“It wasn’t a Bone vs [Three 6] verzuz, it was a Bone verzuz the entire Rap industry verzuz,” Bizzy wrote on his Instagram Stories on Monday. “They battling Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Project Pat, 8ball & MJG, Lil Flip, Young Buck, Strippers, dollar bill, and even actors; Terrence Howard.”

He concluded with the hashtag #lovedtheunity and “Bizzy—hold my beer.”

Bizzy Bone’s response comes after DJ Paul explained his side of the story to HipHopDX Monday, saying the brawl between the groups transpired because they were trying to stand up for Juicy J.

“The funny part about it is he hasn’t toured with the guys for like two years,” DJ Paul said to the outlet. “Bone don’t even fuck with him. I’m not in their business; I don’t have anything to do with their business and I don’t even care. I just stood up for my boy Juicy J. That’s my brother and when [Bizzy] threw the shit at him, I stood in front of him and was ready to handle business.”

The fight between the two groups happened after Bizzy accused Three 6 Mafia of mocking him. Bizzy then threw a water bottle at Juicy J, which kicked off a scuffle that momentarily halted the Verzuz.

“Bro, we never mocked him the entire time because we knew what he was on,” DJ Paul said. “He did posts calling us devil worshippers. We’re not devil worshippers. Juicy [and Project Pat’s] daddy is a preacher. We’re not devil worshippers.”

Both groups eventually came around and were able to finish out the night amicably. Even Bizzy Bone apologized, which Paul noted was a genuine moment.

“I fuck with dude, tough. I love dude—put that in there! I’m a fan! But he just gotta get it together,” DJ Paul said. “I would love to produce a project with me and Bizzy Bone. That’s like ‘Oh, my God. It would be so hard, nigga?’ But he gotta get it together!”