The Verzuz battle between legendary rap groups Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was memorable for several reasons, but one of the most chaotic moments of the show was when Bizzy Bone threw a water bottle at Juicy J, prompting a brief fight between both crews.

While talking with HipHopDX, DJ Paul gave his side about the now-infamous brawl that paused the Verzuz before both groups reconciled and continued with the show.

“The funny part about it is he hasn’t toured with the guys for like two years,” DJ Paul said. “Bone don’t even fuck with him. I’m not in their business; I don’t have anything to do with their business and I don’t even care. I just stood up for my boy Juicy J. That’s my brother and when [Bizzy] threw the shit at him, I stood in front of him and was ready to handle business.”

In the footage from the battle, Bizzy Bone stops performing to warn Three 6 Mafia to stop mocking him, leading up to him throwing his drink.

“Aye, yo… Aye, before we even get started, you ugly motherfuckers ain’t finna be mocking me while I’m on motherfuckin’ stage. Like straight the fuck up,” Bizzy said before the fight ensued.

“Bro, we never mocked him the entire time because we knew what he was on,” DJ Paul clarified. “He did posts calling us devil worshippers. We’re not devil worshippers. Juicy [and Project Pat’s] daddy is a preacher. We’re not devil worshippers.”

Paul also clarified that the reconciliation between both groups on stage was genuine and that there’s no bad blood between them.

“I fuck with dude, tough. I love dude — put that in there! I’m a fan! But he just gotta get it together,” Paul said. “I would love to produce a project with me and Bizzy Bone. That’s like ‘Oh, my God. It would be so hard, nigga?’ But he gotta get it together!”