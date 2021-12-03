Thursday’s Verzuz battle between Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was nearly derailed when a fight broke out after Bizzy Bone called out Three 6 for “mocking” him while performing.

“Aye, yo… Aye, before we even get started, you ugly motherfuckers ain’t finna be mocking me while I’m on motherfuckin’ stage. Like straight the fuck up,” Bizzy said before hurling a bottle in the direction of Juicy J.

After cooler heads prevailed, Bizzy returned to the stage later to apologize for his actions. “I wanna apologize to everybody the fuck out there — on both sides,” he said while dapping up Juicy J. “I’m not trying to fuck this shit up. Pardon me. Let’s keep the muthafuckin’ party going.”

Early Friday morning, Bizzy took to Instagram to issue another apology.

“I feel as a man there is a time to apologize and be the bigger person,” he captioned a video of the scuffle between both sides. “Even if you do not feel wrong. @melyssa_lp @triller @verzuztv thank you for everything. But when u a man you understand there is a time to be the bigger person. Mistakes will be made. This is Hip Hop, if we was posed to be perfect then we wouldn’t even be here.”

Bizzy continued, “When i got back on stage i meant what i said. I really hope you guys understand my passion for music and my seriousness about GOD. I really believe in what i say. Im a artist. I came back because i know a lot of people depended on me. It was not scripted but it ended perfect. A toast to Hip Hop. Sht gets a lil crazy sometimes.”

Check out Bizzy Bone’s full apology below.

Bizzy also posted a meme of himself that was captioned, “If ‘we can’t take you nowhere’ was a person.”