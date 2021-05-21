Anitta has dropped off the remix for her hit song “Girl from Rio” with a guest verse from DaBaby.

The new version positions the Brazilian singer and the rapper as two entwined lovers. As with the original—which dropped earlier this year—“Girl from Rio” is a modern take on the Brazilian bossa nova song “Garota de Ipanema,” or “Girl from Ipanema.”

The first iteration debuted in the Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart, a career first for Anitta. She later performed the song on the Today Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live. She most recently shared the remix for “Me Gusta” with Cardi B and 24kGoldn and the video for “Tócame,” featuring Arcangel and De La Ghetto. Anitta is currently finishing up her debut album for Warner Records.

Listen to “Girl from Rio” with DaBaby at the top via YouTube or here through Spotify: